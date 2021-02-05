Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has built her own sports empire as a professional soccer player, part owner of a women's soccer team, and a fitness guru

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews pictured in February 2019. Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking on his second Super Bowl on Sunday.

His fiancée Brittany Matthews has carved out her own athletic career in Kansas City.

She's also pregnant with the couple's first child and is due later this year.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is headed to his second Super Bowl in two years on Sunday, and his high-school sweetheart and fiancée Brittany Matthews will be watching from the stands.

Matthews has been a dedicated Chiefs fan since Mahomes joined the team in 2017, and was by his side when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year. She regularly live-tweets games and shares Instagram stories showing her screaming in celebration over wins.

But outside of football, Matthews has created an athletic empire of her own by playing professional soccer in Europe and launching her own fitness company.

Together Mahomes and Matthews, who have been together since they were teens, are an athletic powerhouse.

Mahomes and Matthews started dating when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas

Mahomes, 24, and Matthews, 25, met in the while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. According to Yahoo Sports, the pair started dating when Mahomes was in 10th grade.

After Matthews graduated in 2013, she went on to play college soccer at the nearby University of Texas at Tyler, while Mahomes, who graduated in 2014, went to Texas Tech University - 440 miles away in Lubbock - to play college football and baseball.

When Mahomes signed to the Chiefs, Matthews signed on to play soccer in Iceland

The pair stayed together through the long distance. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Mahomes in the first round of the NFL Draft in April 2017. Matthews, meanwhile, graduated with a kinesiology degree and signed on to play soccer professionally with UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland in May 2017.

"Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer," Matthews told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. "An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love."

It's unclear how long Matthews lived in Iceland, but it appears to be less than a year. Her team won its league in September 2017, according to Matthews' Instagram, and by October 2017 she was in Kansas City.

Now they're both pursuing their athletic dreams in Kansas City

The pair document their relationship on Instagram, and are pursuing their own athletic dreams.

In his first season as a starter for the Chiefs in 2018, Mahomes completed 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, and was named the NFL's MVP for the season.

Matthews became a certified fitness trainer, and in 2019, launched Brittany Lynne Fitness, a website that offers training programs and fitness merchandise designed by Matthews.

"I have experience with all levels of fitness and have carried that experience with me to create exercise programs for people at all stages on their fitness journey," she wrote on the website. Her program, she continued, consists of "working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS!"

She also became a part owner of Kansas City's new women's soccer team when the National Women's Soccer League expanded to the city in December.

"I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis," Matthews said about the new team in a statement to the Topeka Capital-Journal. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can't wait to huddle around this team."

Mahomes proposed to Matthews in September 2020, after receiving a Super Bowl ring

Matthews and Mahomes attended the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony together on September 1, 2020, during which Mahomes surprised his high school sweetheart with an engagement proposal.

Matthews, who had celebrated her birthday a day earlier, posted a photo of a section of the stadium that had been blocked off, covered in roses, with a sign that said "Will you marry me?" She later posted a photo of her ring.

Mathews and Mahomes announced they were having a baby shortly after getting engaged

On September 29, 2020, Matthews and Mahomes announced that they're having a baby, and shared images of the ultrasound Instagram.

In October 2020 they held a gender reveal party and announced that they're having a baby girl.

Mahomes and Matthews want to stay in Kansas City for a 'long, long time'

The couple bought a house in Kansas City in 2019, spending $1.925 million in the city's Mission Hills neighborhood. The pair showed the house off on Bleacher Report and highlighted Mahomes' custom shoe gallery, where he stores around 180 pairs of shoes.

In the video, Mahomes and Matthews explained their love for Kansas City.

"Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us. I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City," Mahomes said. "We're trying to be here for a long, long time."

The couple spends the offseason in Kansas City and recently launched a foundation to help underprivileged youth.

Mahomes told USA Today: "The fans come out every single week and show passion and love for us and our team and what we're doing here, so for me, I want to be back in the community, giving back. And just be a part of it, to show the same love and passion to them."

Ahead of the Super Bowl last year, Mahomes told reporters he "ended up in the perfect place" when he was drafted by the Chiefs.

"I hope I get to play the rest of my career there now," he told ESPN. "I mean, just the people and how they accept you and how they care about you more as a person than they do as a player and how much passion they have for the Kansas City Chiefs, it's special and it's somewhere I want to be for the rest of my career."

In July 2020, Mahomes signed a 12-year extension with the Chiefs worth up to $503 million.

