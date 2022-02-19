Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explains inspiration for supporting HBCU Legacy Bowl

"I wanted to make sure that we shine a light on these guys."@PatrickMahomes on why he's involved in the @HBCULegacyBowl. @wyche89 📺: @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/t7TNZLJEnq — NFL (@NFL) February 19, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is taking in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mahomes was brought in for the game as an honorary guest. His foundation became one of the biggest supporters of the all-star game when it was announced back in March of 2021. Not only did Mahomes get a chance to meet with the players ahead of the game, but he also was a coin toss captain alongside Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris.

During the opening quarter of the game, Mahomes spoke with NFL Network broadcasters, Steve Wyche and Charles Davis. They spoke about Mahomes’ inspiration for getting involved with the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

“Yeah, it was a no-brainer for me whenever I got the opportunity through my foundation to help sponsor this game,” Mahomes said. “I know a lot of players that have been at HBCUs and haven’t got the opportunity that I got coming out of college. So I wanted to make sure we shine a light on these guys. There are a bunch of these guys that can play in the league.”

While Mahomes never attended an HBCU himself, many players that he grew up with down in East Texas ended up at HBCUs. One of his old teammates from Texas Tech, who transferred to Texas Southern, was a big inspiration when Mahomes chose to support the game.

“I grew up in Tyler, Texas, which isn’t too far from a couple of the HBCUs down there in Louisiana,” Mahomes said. “For me, I have a buddy that I played with in college whose name is Jonathan Giles who is actually coming out now out of Texas Southern. I know the talent that he has. Just to have the opportunity like today to showcase that talent on a national stage. I think that will help a ton.”

Story continues

Mahomes also recognized the importance of paying homage to those great players who came before him. HBCUs make up nearly a tenth of all NFL Hall of Famers. Now, he hopes this game will help provide a better opportunity for HBCU players to earn an opportunity to play in the NFL.

“Yeah, you want to make the NFL and this world a better place as you leave it,” Mahomes said. “To be able to show the guys the way — it doesn’t matter where you come from — once you’re in the NFL, you’re in the NFL and you can make the plays. There is so much history of HBCUs having great, Hall of Fame NFL players. I want them to have that belief every single day and I think this will be a great step in that way that we can get these HBCUs with NFL players every year like we know they can.”

List