In plea to Jim Irsay, Colts fans petition against Jeff Saturday as next head coach
In a plea to Jim Irsay, Colts fans started a petition against Jeff Saturday as the next head coach.
The Colts brought Jeff Saturday back for a second head coach interview.
Colts fans have launched an online petition in hopes of keeping Jim Irsay from hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach.
Upon shocking the NFL world and making Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach, a distinct vibe emerged from Colts owner Jim Irsay that he already had decided, unofficially, to give the job to Saturday after the season. That didn’t stop a slew of candidates from interviewing for the job. And so, apparently, Irsay is [more]
The Indianapolis Colts still want to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coach vacancy, and are planning to give Jeff Saturday a second interview along with six or seven other candidates, a person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press. Ryans had an interview planned with the Colts last week, but had to postpone to focus on preparation for San Francisco’s divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ryans interviewed with the Texans and Broncos, but also had to postpone with the Cardinals.
