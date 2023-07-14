Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes embraces ‘villain’ role during road games

“I like being the villain sometimes”: @Chiefs reigning Super Bowl MVP @PatrickMahomes speaks candidly with @nateburleson about his new docuseries, fatherhood, football — and being the villain against @chargers, @Raiders and @Broncos. Their exclusive interview airs Monday. pic.twitter.com/a9LdWEkzDF — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 14, 2023

The entire NFL is out to beat the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the 2023 season, and more specifically teams around the league are looking to find ways to contain the otherworldly abilities of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As the reigning MVP, Mahomes has given opponents fits since taking over the starting role in Kansas City back in 2018, and after his second Super Bowl win in February, the race is on for teams tasked with facing him during their coming campaigns.

Mahomes sat down with former Seahawks wideout Nate Burleson for an interview that will air on the CBS Mornings program on Monday. The veteran signal-caller expounded on the satisfaction he gets from being an anti-hero when playing on the road.

“I like to be the villain a little bit,” Mahomes explained to Burleson. “Obviously it’s cool at Arrowhead to be the hero and win the games, and be able to host the AFC Championship trophy, but it’s just as fun, no offense to any of my division opponents, to go to their places and win those games. And so… both are great, but even though I have to smile I like being the villain sometimes.”

While other teams and fanbases see Mahomes as public enemy No. 1, Kansas City’s fans certainly think of him as something of a deity after the success he has been able to bring the Chiefs has launched the team into the limelight in recent years.

Advertisement

Though he may be embracing his role as one of the league’s premier outlaws on the road, his legend in the Show Me State will continue to grow with every win he accumulates at home.

More News!

One player from every NFL team under pressure in 2023

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes impresses in long-drive golf competition

How to watch Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce in American Century Championship

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire