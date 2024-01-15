Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has eighth-most playoff wins among QBs after victory vs. Dolphins

Patrick Mahomes has been among the NFL’s most dominant players since taking over at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. His run of excellence has yielded two Super Bowl titles, MVP awards, and endless speculation about what the future may hold for him.

After his latest victory over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs on Saturday, Mahomes ranks eighth all-time in postseason wins among NFL quarterbacks all time.

Six seasons as a starter, and @PatrickMahomes now has the 8th-most postseason wins by a quarterback in NFL history. Greatness 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Dxj0f5ICeb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 14, 2024

This phenomenal accomplishment only took six seasons for Mahomes to achieve, and with a full head of steam heading into Kansas City’s Divisional round matchup this week, the reigning MVP could start making progress toward securing the seventh-place spot.

It seems that nothing is unattainable for the Chiefs as long as they have Mahomes under center. Fans should expect a double-dose of greatness from Kansas City’s franchise quarterback this weekend as the Chiefs attempt to defend their Super Bowl title.

