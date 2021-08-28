Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes earns top spot in NFL Top 100 Players list

Last year, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ peers voted him into the No. 4 spot in the NFL Top 100 Players list. It was a move met with universal criticism after a remarkable season that saw Mahomes come back from injury to lead the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV, winning the Super Bowl MVP Award in the process.

This year, I’m happy to report that NFL players have corrected their grievous voting error. Mahomes was voted in as the No. 1 player in the NFL’s Top 100 Players list of 2021. Mahomes is the fifth Chiefs player to appear on the list, following teammates Tyrann Mathieu (58), Chris Jones (34), Tyreek Hill (15) and Travis Kelce (5). It marks his third consecutive selection to the list, including his third year in the top 5.

Mahomes is coming off of consecutive Super Bowl appearances. Last season marked Mahomes’ best statistical season since his MVP-winning 2018 campaign. He completed 390 passes for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions on the year.

Developing…