Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes discusses Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award continues to be one of the most prestigious individual awards in the NFL. It has become a sought accomplishment for players, recognizing both on-field greatness and off-field commitment to improving the communities they serve.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won various honors throughout his career and may now have the chance to secure another milestone. Mahomes was named the Chiefs’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee earlier in the week, joining past nominees like Alex Smith, Dustin Colquitt, Travis Kelce and Tyrann Mathieu.

Mahomes took some time ahead of Wednesday’s practice during his press conference to reveal his feelings about the nomination.

“Well, they let me know a few weeks back. We had the announcement last night at my gala, but I mean obviously (it’s) a tremendous honor – not only to be the Walter Payton nominee for the NFL but for the Chiefs who have the most Walter Payton Man of the Years (Awards),” said Mahomes. “And it’s such a prestigious honor for this organization, especially to (give) back to the community that gives us so much. There are so many deserving guys in our team, so for me to have my turn this year is something that I’ll hold (on to) for the rest of my life.”

Mahomes has his sights on another Lombardi trophy, but equally understands the importance of giving back. The 15 and Mahomies Foundation was established in 2019 and continues to be dedicated to improving the lives of underserved children.

“Yeah, it’s way past what I even dreamed of it ever being and I think that that goes to the people that I have around me and the people in the communities that have brought me up,” said Mahomes. “They’ve been willing to give back and help me kind of follow this dream of giving back to the communities that help me out so much and it takes everybody. It’s not just me. I’m kind of the face of it, but there’s so many people behind the scenes that make this thing go. And the community – like I said, in Kansas City and Tyler, Texas and Lubbock, Texas – that have donated their time, their money, whatever it is, to make this foundation become what it is. It’s truly special and something, like I said, I’ll have for the rest of my life and something I never could have even dreamed of.”

Should Mahomes be named Walter Payton Man of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LVII, he’d become the sixth player in franchise history to earn the prestigious honor. He’d become the first Chiefs player to earn the award in the last 13 years, joining Willie Lanier (1972), Len Dawson (1973), Derrick Thomas (1993), Will Shields (2003) and Brian Waters (2009).

