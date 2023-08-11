Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes defends Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy

Earlier this week, Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera confirmed rumors that players were complaining to him about the treatment and coaching style that Eric Bieniemy was giving them.

Rivera’s decision to make that public was heavily scrutinized by the national media, and he later apologized to Bieniemy.

Patrick Mahomes was asked about that situation, and came to Bieniemy’s defense, clarifying why his former offensive coordinator coaches his players so hard.

“[Eric Bieniemy] is going to be harsh on you, he is going to really try to get the best out of you every single day,” Mahomes explained. “He is going to hold you accountable whenever you don’t want to hold yourself accountable. It made me a better player.”

Mahomes continued to elaborate on what Bieniemy is trying to get across, and why players may feel frustrated, but emphasized that the veteran coordinator wants to get the best out of his players.

“I think [the biggest thing that Bieniemy said] – he is your number one supporter, he will go to war with you just like any other guy on your team – you have to know that,” Mahomes continued. “You have to know that when he is talking to you on the football field that he is trying to get the best out of you.

“He is not trying to put you down, he is trying to push you to be even better than you think you can be. That’s something that I think they [Commanders players] will understand when they go out there and start winning football games. There is a reason why he is coaching you the way he is coaching you, and that he loves you. He loves every guy that he coaches.”

Bieniemy has been seeking a head coaching job for multiple years but has yet to be given an opportunity. This offseason, the former Chiefs’ offensive coordinator decided to prove himself in another system. Washington hired Bieniemy as its assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire