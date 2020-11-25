Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes currently leads Pro Bowl fan voting

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is leading the way for the fan vote in the Pro Bowl.

According to NFL Communications, Mahomes has 143,355 votes for the Pro Bowl. He leads the next closest player by over 4,000 votes. The quarterback was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. His selection this season would mark the third-straight year he’s been voted into the Pro Bowl.

Mahomes isn’t the only Chiefs player among the top five in fan votes. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is currently No. 4 in the fan voting process with 127,868 votes. He’s on pace for a career-season and currently has the third-most receiving yards in the NFL.

This would mark the sixth-straight season that Kelce has been selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Chiefs, who have 27 players up for selection into the 2021 Pro Bowl, currently have the second-most fan votes of any NFL team, behind only the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu are also among AFC leaders in votes at their respective positions.

While the Pro Bowl has been canceled this year due to COVID-19, the NFL is still opting to select and celebrate their players with the Pro Bowl. They recently announced a virtual Madden tournament in place of the Pro Bowl.

You can vote for your favorite players here until Thursday, December 17, but you’ll need an NFL.com account. You can also vote from December 1 onward using Twitter by tweeting the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name along with the #ProBowlVote hashtag.

