Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues to make NFL history

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes keeps finding new ways to get his name stamped in the NFL history books.

Mahomes’ dominant performance against the New York Juts culminated in 416 passing yards and five passing touchdowns on the day. The passing touchdowns brought his season total to 21 and a single interception. ESPN’s Stats & Information page discovered via the Elias Sports Bureau that this marks the first time in NFL history that any player has at least 20 touchdown passes and one interception through the first eight games to start a season. He also became the first player in Chiefs history to ever throw for 400 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a game.

Check it out:

According to @EliasSports Patrick Mahomes became the 1st player in NFL history with at least 20 Pass TD (21) and 1 or fewer Int in his first 8 games of the season. He is the 1st Chiefs player with 400 Pass yards, 5 Pass TD and 0 Int in a game pic.twitter.com/yQs9tUhnW3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2020





The crazy thing about this is that Mahomes didn’t even play the full game in each of the past two weeks, with Chad Henne relieving him in the fourth quarter of each game after a large enough lead was secured.

This wasn’t the only impressive feat accomplished by Mahomes this week either. He’s now tied for third in NFL history with 21 games passing for 300 or more yards. He now has 10 career games where he has thrown at least four touchdown passes, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer QB Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 10 such games in their first four seasons of their careers. It also marks the most such games by a quarterback in Chiefs franchise history. Len Dawson previously held that record with nine games.

Mahomes also needs just three passing touchdowns to reach 100 career passing touchdowns. If he can throw for those three touchdowns within the next five games, he’ll beat Marino’s pace record to become the quickest QB to throw 100 career passing touchdowns in NFL history. Mahomes could very well get those three passing touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

It’d be a great way for the Chiefs’ quarterback to head into the bye week, with a little boost to his confidence heading into the final stretch of the 2020 season.