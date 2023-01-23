Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes compared to Stephen Curry by AFC West rival

The success and greatness of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have impressed fans and critics that follow the league daily. He’s earned the trust of his teammates and the respect of the defensive players trying to stop him weekly.

A defensive player that has seen Mahomes’ skills up close at least twice a season is Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby. The Raiders pass rusher shared his thoughts on facing Mahomes recently during a conversation with The 33rd Team.

“The thing that makes him unique is that he’s never gonna give up on a play,” said Crosby. “You know, a lot of quarterbacks, they’re taught from a young age, you know, the pocket breaks down, throw the ball away, get rid of it. He literally does the opposite of what I feel like quarterbacks are taught, but that’s what makes him, him. He’s a unique talent. He can make every single throw; He can throw with both hands, sometimes. He scrambles; he’s not crazy fast. But he knows how to make people miss.”

"Honestly, the way I look at it, he's like the Steph Curry of football." Patrick Mahomes is truly on another level 🔥 🎙 @CrosbyMaxx — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 20, 2023

Mahomes fought through a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s divisional-round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He improvised and made unique highlight plays to compensate for the injury. Crosby says that Mahomes’ ability to keep plays alive and do those special things on the field likens him to Steph Curry.

“He knows how to keep the play going,” said Crosby. “He’s just one of those people that he’s like, honestly, the way I look at it, like he’s like the Steph Curry of football. You know, I feel like that’s the perfect example. Like Steph Curry, the way he takes shots like nobody’s ever done the things that Curry did until he started doing them, and I feel like Mahomes is exactly that way. He’s definitely a generational guy.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs swept Crosby’s Raiders this season, including the regular-season finale that clinched a first-round bye and home field in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. The world will be waiting patiently for updates on Mahomes’ ankle as the much-anticipated rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals draws near.

