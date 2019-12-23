Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes brutally trolls the Bears with touchdown celebration

The Bears are currently getting crushed by the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football.

To add a little salt in the wounds of Bears fans, Mahomes decided to troll the Bears fans with one of the most subtle, yet vicious touchdown celebrations you've ever seen.

After scoring a touchdown, Mahomes held out his hand and counted to 10.

Fun fact: Patrick took his college number 5 and added 10 to it for his current number.



Wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/reAFxsrFRa



— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2019

It might seem like a harmless, perhaps even meaningless thing. But the number 10 is significant to Mahomes because he was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

That's the same year the Bears and general manager Ryan Pace traded up to draft Mitch Trubisky second overall, passing on Mahomes.

Since then Trubisky can't escape comparisons to Mahomes, who won the 2018 NFL MVP award, or Deshaun Watson, who has put up gaudier numbers than Trubisky in Houston.

Mahomes' celebration seems like a reminder to the Bears that they made a mistake in a Randy Moss vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day in 1998 kind of way.

No one at Soldier Field donning blue and orange needed a reminder, Pat.

After the game, Mahomes downplayed the celebration.

"I was just out there having fun," Mahomes said.

Mahomes also added: "I don't know if there was necessarily a meaning. I was just kind of just in the moment and just enjoying it."

Mahomes also noted he a competitor and any competitor wants to be the first player taken, while conceding "not everyone can be picked first."

This fan is still choosing to believe in an alternate reality that has Mahomes on the Bears.

