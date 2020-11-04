Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes awarded AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his record-setting performance against the Jets in Week 8. Mahomes passed completed 73.8% of his passes for 416 yards and five touchdown pass to no interceptions. According to NFL Research, Mahomes became just the eighth player since 1948 with at least 400 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 70-plus completion percentage in a single game. This is Mahomes’ fifth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award and his second award of the 2020 NFL season. The last time he earned two weekly awards was his 2018 MVP-winning season