Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes asks Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger a Jersey swap

Sunday night marked the end of an era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game won’t be remembered for the 42-21 blowout playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. This game will be remembered as the final game of the Hall of Fame career of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

After the game, Roethlisberger met up with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at midfield. Mahomes is one of the true young stars in the league and has all the potential to be one of the all-time greats. But on Sunday he was a fan.

Mahomes asked Roethlisberger for a jersey after the game, noting he didn’t want the one Big Ben was wearing. For obvious reasons, that jersey is likely going to end up in Roethlisberger’s home. But Roethlisberger agreed to get Mahomes a jersey and even asked for one of his.

You can check out the video of the full exchange below.

Big Ben asking for Mahomes jersey. 2 all-time greats pic.twitter.com/CKp8j2dfhr — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 17, 2022

