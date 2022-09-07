Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes apologizes to fantasy football players for committee approach at WR

The Kansas City Chiefs will get a chance to show the NFL world their new-look offense in its entirety against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

Things will be different this year, especially in the receiver room. They’ve seen a ton of turnover with Tyreek Hill’s trade to the Dolphins, plus Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle’s departures in free agency.

Our friend Pete Sweeney at Arrowhead Pride asked Patrick Mahomes what would surprise people about the new-look offense debuting on Sunday. Mahomes confirmed the greatest fear of fantasy football players everywhere and issued an apology in advance for it.

“The biggest thing, I think there is going to be a different player every single game that has the big game,” Mahomes told reporters. “It’s not going to be just necessarily Tyreek (Hill) and Travis (Kelce) every single week where it’s like one or the other that has a big game or both. Every single game it’s going to be somebody different. So, I’m sorry to all you fantasy football guys, but it’s going to come from everywhere. So you’re going to have to choose the right guy every week.”

In 2021, it was apparent that the Chiefs’ offense had become stale. The Star power of Kelce and Hill alone wasn’t enough to get the job done on a weekly basis and in the playoffs. The ability to attack opponents with a number of different receiving options should make this offense much more dangerous and successful. Unfortunately, that’s going to come at the expense of fantasy football players, who now will need to crack the code every week and figure out which receiver in Kansas City is due for a big performance.

