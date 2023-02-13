Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aggravates ankle injury in Super Bowl LVII

A nightmare situation is occurring for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Late in the second quarter, trying to make a play happen to help the team even the score ahead of halftime, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes very clearly aggravated his ankle injury.

The play was botched from the start with a low snap from Creed Humphrey. With the timing of the play thrown off, Mahomes was scrambling out of the pocket, trying to pick up a first down on third-and-long. He was wrapped up down by his ankles by Eagles’ LB T.J. Edwards on the play and that seemed to be the issue.

Mahomes stayed down on the field for a moment before limping over to the sideline where he was in a ton of pain. He was met on the sideline by the training staff and by the one-minute mark in the second quarter, he was back standing on the sideline. We’ll see how it impacts Mahomes in the second half.

