Chiefs QB Mahomes sets NFL touchdown record

Omnisport
Patrick Mahomes has thrown a record-breaking 10 touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs through the first two games of the new NFL season.

Chiefs QB Mahomes sets NFL touchdown record

Patrick Mahomes has thrown a record-breaking 10 touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs through the first two games of the new NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made NFL history on Sunday as he helped his team improve to 2-0 on the season.

The second-year pro passed Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Charley Johnson as he became the first signal caller to toss 10 touchdown passes through the first two games of a campaign.

Having thrown four scores against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, Mahomes threw a further six against the Pittsburgh Steelers as Kansas City recorded a 42-37 win on the road.

Mahomes finished with 326 passing yards against the Steelers and a near-perfect passer rating of 154.8.

What to Read Next