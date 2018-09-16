Chiefs QB Mahomes sets NFL touchdown record

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made NFL history on Sunday as he helped his team improve to 2-0 on the season.

The second-year pro passed Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Charley Johnson as he became the first signal caller to toss 10 touchdown passes through the first two games of a campaign.

Having thrown four scores against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, Mahomes threw a further six against the Pittsburgh Steelers as Kansas City recorded a 42-37 win on the road.

Mahomes finished with 326 passing yards against the Steelers and a near-perfect passer rating of 154.8.