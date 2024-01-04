Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert spoke about TE Travis Kelce being 16 yards away from milestone

The Kansas City Chiefs roll into their Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers without much to play for team-wise, as they have already clinched their spot in the postseason. The focus will be on their reserve players getting some time on the field as the usual starters take the week to rest before the Wild Card round.

Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert will be one of the reserves expected to start on Sunday as he will step in for Patrick Mahomes. During his rare podium press conference appearance on Wednesday, the veteran addressed the elephant in the room about Travis Kelce, who was only a few yards from another 1,000-yard season.

“The best part about the culture that we have here. It’s there’s a lot of selfless individuals. I know you’re getting at Travis 16 yards away from 1000. We all know that,” Gabbert said with a smile. “But, you know, that’s not how Trav plays. He wants team success first, and he’s always been that way.

“He genuinely loves football, and if he wants to play, he’ll play, and if it’s coach (Andy) Reid’s decision to have him rest, he’s going to rest, and ultimately, that’s on coach Reid. But you know, if we’re out there, we’re gonna do our damn best to get him 17 yards.”

Kelce hasn’t been confirmed for this Sunday, so it appears to be an opportunity for him to try and get those precious yards for the milestone.

“It’d be a lot of fun,” Gabbert explained. “I think he’s got a big string of 1000-yard seasons in a row, and I know tight ends (don’t) come even close to that. And now you’re getting into the receiver talk. The Mike Evans of the world has done 10 or 11 straight now this year, and that’s a rare special group of individuals Hall of Fame individuals to kind of have that run in a row. So he may say it doesn’t mean anything, but it means something for the quarterback and for this organization to get another 1000 yards.”

Gabbert saw plenty of time during the preseason for the Chiefs and will look to stay sharp and be a realistic option if needed in the postseason, similar to former backup Chad Henne.

