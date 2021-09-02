Chiefs put Willie Gay on injured reserve

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will not be in the lineup when the Browns visit Arrowhead Stadium in Week One.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that Gay has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss a minimum of three games, so he’ll be absent when the defending AFC champions take on the Ravens and Chargers as well.

Gay hurt his toe in the final preseason game of the summer. The 2020 second-round pick had 39 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble while starting eight of the 16 regular season games he played as a rookie. He did not play in any of the team’s playoff games.

Nick Bolton, Darius Harris, Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann, and Dorian O'Daniel are the linebackers still on the active roster in Kansas City.

