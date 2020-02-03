Chiefs put “stinger” in 49ers with “2-3 Jet Chip Wasp”

Super Bowl LIV turned on one play, as plenty of football games often do. Peter King of Football Morning in America explains in details the one play that set the stage for Kansas City turning a 20-10 deficit into a 31-20 victory.

It’s calls 2-3 Jet Chip Wasp, and it accounted for a 44-yard gain on a throw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Tyreek Hill. It was the first big gain of the night for the Chiefs, the first chunk play that the Niners had taken away, to the eventual frustration of the greatest player on the planet.

And it came at just the right time. One play after a challenge from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan erased a 16-yard completion to receiver Tyreek Hill (and 16 yards felt like a very big play given the struggles of the K.C. non-masterpiece offense), the Chiefs dialed up a play at the behest of Mahomes that took the same formation as a play used in the first half and applied a mild twist to the route assigned to Hill. Instead of running straight at safety Jimmie Ward, who was expecting it again, Hill cut to the corner and sprung free.

Mahomes, who caught the shotgun snap at his own 30 and faded back to his 22 (the way Von Miller said Mahomes often does), threw the ball to the other 22. Hill caught it, and the Chiefs were finally in business.

“We call it ‘Wasp,'” coach Andy Reid told King after the game. “Literally put the stinger on ‘em.”

And the stinger was indeed put on the 49ers. Even though plenty more work was needed to be done, 2-3 Jet Chip Wasp broke the dam that San Francisco had so meticulously built, making the Mahomes miscues a distant memory and setting the stage for another Chiefs-style single-quarter outpouring of points.

They’d score 21 in fewer than five minutes of clock time. And they’d secure their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.