Word on Tuesday afternoon was that the Chiefs would promote wide receiver Josh Gordon to the active roster ahead of this weekend’s game against the Bills and the team made it official a short time later.

The Chiefs also announced the corresponding move they made to free up space for Gordon. Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh has been placed on injured reserve.

Kaindoh hurt his ankle in Sunday’s win over the Eagles. He was a fourth-round pick this year and has appeared in three games. Kaindoh has been credited with one pressure in 46 defensive snaps.

The Chiefs were without Frank Clark in that win, which left them with Chris Jones, Alex Okafor, and Mike Danna at defensive end.

Chiefs put Joshua Kaindoh on IR with Josh Gordon joining active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk