Chiefs put Jerick McKinnon on IR

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was ruled out for Week 16 and he was ruled out for the rest of the regular season on Sunday.

The Chiefs announced that McKinnon has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least the team's next four games with a groin injury, so he could make it back if the Chiefs get deep into the postseason.

With McKinnon out, the Chiefs will have Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and La'Mical Perine in the backfield on Monday against the Raiders. Perine was signed off the practice squad in a corresponding move to McKinnon on Sunday.

The Chiefs also elevated defensive tackle Mike Pennel and wide receiver Montrell Washington from the practice squad for this week.