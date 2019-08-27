Chiefs put fullback on IR, make Matt Moore official

The Chiefs made the roster spot for their out-of-retirement backup quarterback.

The team announced that fullback John Lovett had been placed on injured reserve (that’s the ticket), along with the official signing of Matt Moore.

Lovett was an undrafted rookie from Princeton.

The Chiefs are putting a lot of faith in Moore, who replaces Chad Henne as Patrick Mahomes‘ backup. Moore was out of football last year, and was helping the Dolphins in the scouting process this offseason before he got the call.

Henne needed surgery for his broken ankle, so the Chiefs moved quickly to grab a veteran to hold the clipboard.