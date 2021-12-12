Chiefs put 35-spot on Raiders in first half

The Kansas City Chiefs let their play do their talking in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The AFC West leaders went off for 35 points and led by 32 over their rivals, who tried to make a statement by standing on the Chiefs’ logo at midfield prior to the game.

Big mistake. Three turnovers turned into 21 points for Kansas City and the blitz was on Derek Carr and the Raiders.

The five TDs:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Things got chippy at the end of the first half so the officials might be busy keeping peace in the second half of what looks like a rout.