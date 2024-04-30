Are Chiefs pursuing other free agents after NFL Draft? Here’s what Brett Veach says

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says the team has no immediate plans to go after free agents following the conclusion of last week’s NFL Draft.

KC filled in its two biggest perceived areas of need with its first two picks, selecting receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round and offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second.

“We accomplished a lot between the free-agency period and the draft,” Veach said in a Zoom call with reporters Monday. “And now I think we’ll have a chance to really evaluate these young guys, and evaluate these new players we brought in on our 90-man signings right after the season and with the undrafted free-agent guys we got. So we’ll have a chance to evaluate this team.”

Veach emphasized that a front office is never fully satisfied with its roster and always looks to improve. He also said ensuring competition for every position group is important once July’s training camp begins in St. Joseph.

For now, though, Veach indicated the Chiefs appear ready to pass on other free agents still available while assessing players over the next few weeks.

“If we need to go in a different direction before training camp, we will,” Veach said. “But I think now, we’re excited with where the roster is, and look forward to the final OTA (organized team activity) periods.”

Two offensive positions — tackle and receiver — remain areas in which the Chiefs don’t appear to have as much proven depth. Veach was asked specifically Monday whether KC would consider bringing former players (and current free agents) Donovan Smith and Mecole Hardman back to the team in 2024.

“For right now, I think we’re going to let these young guys go out there,” Veach said, “and see what they can do and how much they can absorb.”

The Chiefs also have some questions at running back behind Isiah Pacheco and the recently re-signed Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The team did not draft a tailback, though it is bringing in TCU’s Emani Bailey and UCLA’s Carson Steele as undrafted free agents.

Running backs Deneric Prince, Keaontay Ingram and La’Mical Perine also remain on the roster.

“I think that’s going to be one of those positions that will be just like the left tackle starting position, just like the tail-end positions at corner — I think that running-back position will be a battle,” Veach said. “It usually comes down to special teams and pass-protector as a No. 3 here.

“So I think all these guys have traits we like, and now it’s just a matter of a couple of those guys just putting together a solid training camp.”

The next few weeks will provide plenty of time for evaluation. The Chiefs have their three-day rookie minicamp this weekend, followed by 10 days of OTAs spread over three weeks starting May 20. After that, KC has a June 11-13 mandatory minicamp.