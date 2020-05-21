Bears head coach Matt Nagy said recently that the team isn’t going to hold a quarterback competition on Zoom, but the Chiefs are taking a slightly different approach to finding a new punter.

The Chiefs released Dustin Colquitt after a 238-game run in Kansas City and they’ve brought in Tyler Newsome and Tommy Townsend as potential replacements. Both punter have been working out with kicker Harrison Butker and long snapper James Winchester with the team’s facility closed to players, which special teams coach Dave Toub calls “kind of fortunate” because they are taping the sessions and sending them in for evaluation.

Toub shared some of that evaluation during a Wednesday conference call, including his view that no one is a clear leader at this point.

“There is nobody out in front right now. I like them both,” Toub said, via the Associated Press. “They’ve both got really strong legs, really powerful legs. They consistently hit over 5.0 [seconds] hang times, which is impressive. Tommy is a little more clean in his technique as far as consistency, whereas Tyler is a little more erratic. But the results are the same. They both bomb the ball.”

Competition should continue into training camp and the preseason with Toub and company using live views of the punters to make a final call about Colquitt’s replacement.

Chiefs punters working together as they compete for job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk