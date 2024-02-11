Chiefs punt after recovering Christian McCaffrey fumble

While a promising 49ers drive was stopped by a fumble, Kansas City’s offense couldn’t take advantage of the extra possession.

Starting with the ball on their own 27-yard line, the Chiefs went backward on their first play, as a handoff to Isiah Pacheco went for a 3-yard loss. Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave combined for the tackle.

A screen to Travis Kelce on the left side then went for just 1 yard, bringing up third-and-12.

Jerick McKinnon then made his first catch since coming off of injured reserve, but was stopped well short of the sticks and the Chiefs had to punt.

Tommy Townsend’s boot was fair caught at the San Francisco 24, as the Niners’ defense came through to force a three-and-out after the turnover.

The Chiefs had scored on their first possession in eight straight postseason games — a streak that’s now been broken.