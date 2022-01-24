Chiefs proposed to change NFL playoffs OT rules in 2019. These rules helped them beat Bills in 2022.

It's not the Kansas City Chiefs' fault not enough teams went along with their idea.

During the AFC championship game following the 2018 regular season, the New England Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl after a back-and-forth fourth quarter thanks to an overtime victory.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense did not receive an overtime possession; NFL overtime rules state that if the first team to possess the ball scores a touchdown on the opening drive, the game is over.

The Patriots won the toss, Tom Brady led a game-winning drive, and Kansas City had to wait another year for its Super Bowl chance.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates the game-winning touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Buffalo Bills in their divisional-round game.

The Chiefs actually tried to change the rule and allow both offenses to possess the ball in overtime. During the 2019 offseason, the Chiefs made a proposal – not because they were aggrieved, they said, but in the interest of fairness – to switch the rule.

The owners didn't even vote on the rule change, according to the Washington Post, because it was clear it would not receive 24 votes (out of 32) required.

According to the NFL's operations website, Kansas City's rules proposal read as follows:

By Kansas City; to amend Rule 16 to (1) allow both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least one time in overtime, even if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown; (2) eliminate overtime for preseason; and (3) eliminate overtime coin toss so that winner of initial coin toss to begin game may choose whether to kick or receive, or which goal to defend.

The Buffalo Bills suffered an identical fate on Sunday in the divisional round. Tied at 36, quarterback Josh Allen called tails. It was heads. The Chiefs received the ball. Mahomes and Kansas City marched down the field right into the end zone on six plays, capped off by a touchdown catch by Travis Kelce that ended the game and gave the Chiefs a 42-36 victory.

All without the Bills touching the ball.

Perhaps if the Buffalo front office composes a rule proposal this offseason, more teams will listen this time.

