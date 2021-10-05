Chiefs promote Josh Gordon to 53-man roster

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Josh Gordon could make his debut with the team in their Week Five game against the Bills and it’s looking like a good bet that Gordon will be on the field on Sunday night.

Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are promoting Gordon to their active roster from the practice squad. It’s unlikely that they’d make that move without having designs on having him play a role against Buffalo.

Gordon signed with the Chiefs upon being reinstated from suspension by the league late last month. He has not played in a game since suiting up for the Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2019 regular season.

Gordon’s one catch in that game went for 58 yards and the hope of big plays like that is why Gordon’s getting another chance in the NFL. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks that chance will work out and it looks like we’ll get our first look at Gordon in a Chiefs uniform very soon.

