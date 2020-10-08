Chiefs promote DeAndre Washington

The Chiefs promoted running back DeAndre Washington from the practice squad to the active roster on Thursday.

They didn’t have to make a corresponding move since Bashaud Breeland still has a roster exemption.

The Chiefs also signed receiver Marcus Kemp to the practice squad.

Washington was a college teammate of Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.

The Raiders made him a fifth-round choice in 2016. He played four seasons with the Raiders, playing 55 games with five starts.

Washington signed with the Chiefs in the offseason but failed to make the roster out of training camp. He returned to the team on the practice squad.

Washington rushed for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns with the Raiders and added another 613 yards and one touchdown receiving.

