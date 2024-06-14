Chiefs presented with Super Bowl 58 rings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their last bit of back-to-back Super Bowl celebration.

On Thursday night, Chiefs personnel received their Super Bowl LVIII rings in a private ceremony.

The ring celebrates the Chiefs place as an NFL dynasty and celebrates all four of their Super Bowl wins.

The Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Ring is created in 10-karat white and yellow gold with diamonds and genuine rubies that commemorates their unwavering dedication and teamwork throughout the 2023 season.

Chiefs leadership looks ahead to Kansas STAR Bonds work

The ring top features the Chiefs interlocking arrowhead logo meticulously crafted from 16 custom-cut rubies, symbolic of the 16 outright division titles in franchise history.

The arrowhead is created in yellow gold and set with 50 diamonds. These 50 diamonds are a nod to the Chiefs scoring ability at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium where they outscored opponents by 50 points during the regular season.

The logo proudly sits atop four Lombardi Trophies. Each Trophy is set with a single marquise diamond representing the Chiefs four Super Bowl titles.

The left side of the ring features the player’s name created in contrasting yellow gold. Celebrating their individual contribution to the team’s success, players receive their jersey number in white gold set with diamonds.

The Chiefs claimed the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl in a thrilling 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The team recently traveled to Washington, D.C., where they were honored at the White House.

End Zone Extra: Get the top Chiefs news and insider features all season long

The team’s sights are now set ahead as the Chiefs will look to be the first team in NFL history to win three-consecutive Super Bowls, starting with an AFC Championship rematch against the Baltimore Ravens to kick off the 2024 season on Thursday, September 5 at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.