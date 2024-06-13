Chiefs premiere ‘Back-to-Back Greatness’ teasing upcoming Super Bowl LVIII ring unveiling

Missouri native Jon Hamm, an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actor, narrates the unique campaign. It features Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis.

In the spot, the defensive standouts are seen inside a museum gallery, observing Chiefs’ artifacts and gold-framed paintings of moments throughout Chiefs’ history, hung on striking red walls.

McDuffie and Karlaftis send viewers to different eras of Chiefs football, with archival photos, video, and audio highlighting franchise history from the earliest days with Founder Lamar Hunt, Head Coach Hank Stram, and quarterback Len Dawson to the modern era of Chiefs football led by Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, Head Coach Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs’ three previous Super Bowl rings (IV, LIV, LVII) – all produced by Jostens, The Official Championship Ring Manufacturer of the Kansas City Chiefs appeared in the video, alluding to the newest piece of jewelry on the way.

“A championship ring ceremony is one of the most unique nights in the sports world as it represents the culmination of a year’s worth of work on- and off the field and marks the last time players, coaches, and staff will celebrate together before turning the page to the next season,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Winning back-to-back championships is an incredible achievement, and having the chance to commemorate the season this way is a truly special privilege. We can’t wait to celebrate as an organization and share special moments from the evening with all of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Fans are invited to tune in to the Chiefs’ social accounts on X, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as the team’s Official YouTube Channel to view exclusive Red Carpet coverage, Ring Ceremony highlights, and the Ring Unveiling, along with reactions of players and coaches.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire