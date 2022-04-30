Chiefs predictions for Day 3 of 2022 NFL draft

The Kansas City Chiefs will make six selections in the 2022 NFL draft on Day 3. They’ve added a fifth-round pick following the trade back with the New England Patriots on Day 2.

There are a number of ways that things could unfold for Kansas City. Below you’ll find some predictions from a few of our writers on how it could turn out for the Chiefs:

Nick Roesch prediction:

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have sent a message to NFL offenses that they will not be pushed around on defense. They continue to add thumper after thumper, guys who play with a high motor and tackle well. I was a bit underwhelmed with the Chiefs’ first-round selections, but by adding Bryan Cook and Leo Chanel the plan has become clear.

Kansas City is building a defense with an attitude. It may lack some speed and athleticism in some areas, but offenses will have to prepare for a physical 60 minutes of painful football. Offensively, the addition of Skyy Moore gives Mahomes the deepest arsenal of receivers he’s ever had.

As we head into Day 3, the Chiefs would be wise to add some depth along the offensive and defensive lines. Don’t rule out a running back after Brett Veach’s comments about the depth at the position last week. Quality depth and special teams will be the key to the late rounds.

Wesley Roesch's prediction:

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Honestly, the Chiefs’ draft could have ended after day two and I would have come away impressed. They filled a bunch of holes on defense with some tough players and snagged a talented receiver. The fact K.C. still has six more picks is just icing on the cake.

After days one and two, the Chiefs have addressed cornerback, safety, edge rusher, linebacker and receiver. Day three could go anywhere for the team. With one pick each in rounds four and five and then four picks in round seven, I expect K.C. to go after an interior defensive lineman and a running back, as well as double-dip at edge rusher and/or cornerback. A right tackle is also in the mix, but I’m not sure whether there are a ton of options left that would compete with Andrew Wylie and Lucas Niang — maybe Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele if he’s still available at 135.

Charles Goldman's prediction:

Jon Austria / The Coloradoan

I really like what Kansas City accomplished on Day 2 and I think the trend continues throughout Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft. They’ve added a ton of youth, speed and athleticism on the defensive side of the ball and at positions of need. Meanwhile, they came away with one of the best route-running receivers in the draft.

I think they continue to look to add talent on defense on Day 2 because there is still a lot of depth there, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see Kansas City add another weapon on offense. Brett Veach mentioned this in his pre-draft press conference, but the Day 3 talent at running back in this draft is immense. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Kansas City take a guy there, potentially with the Round 5 pick they acquired from the New England Patriots.

