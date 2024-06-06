Advertisement

Chiefs postpone Thursday’s voluntary OTA practice due to a medical emergency

The Kansas City Chiefs were set to conclude their third week of voluntary OTA practice on Thursday before a medical emergency involving a player canceled the session.

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, the unnamed player is in stable condition and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

“The Chiefs have postponed their OTA practice for today, one that was set to be the open reporters, after a medical emergency. I’m told a backup player was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. He’s in stable condition.” posted Taylor on his X account. “The Chiefs are planning to practice tomorrow.”

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that a backup defensive lineman suffered a seizure during the special teams meeting.

“The Chiefs canceled all team activities today after a backup defensive lineman had a seizure in a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest, per sources,” said Pelissero on his X account. “The team’s medical staff worked quickly, an ambulance was called, and the player is currently in stable condition.”

The Chiefs will hold practice on Friday, with the expected media availability to follow as initially planned on Thursday.

