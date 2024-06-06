Chiefs postpone Thursday’s voluntary OTA practice due to a medical emergency

The Kansas City Chiefs were set to conclude their third week of voluntary OTA practice on Thursday before a medical emergency involving a player canceled the session.

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, the unnamed player is in stable condition and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

“The Chiefs have postponed their OTA practice for today, one that was set to be the open reporters, after a medical emergency. I’m told a backup player was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. He’s in stable condition.” posted Taylor on his X account. “The Chiefs are planning to practice tomorrow.”

When the medical emergency occurred, team doctors & athletic trainers responded immediately to the backup player, per source. https://t.co/cUUxlvYBUX — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 6, 2024

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that a backup defensive lineman suffered a seizure during the special teams meeting.

“The Chiefs canceled all team activities today after a backup defensive lineman had a seizure in a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest, per sources,” said Pelissero on his X account. “The team’s medical staff worked quickly, an ambulance was called, and the player is currently in stable condition.”

The #Chiefs canceled all team activities today after a backup defensive lineman had a seizure in a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest, per sources. The team’s medical staff worked quickly, an ambulance was called and the player is currently in stable condition. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2024

The Chiefs will hold practice on Friday, with the expected media availability to follow as initially planned on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire