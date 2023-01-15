Here are Chiefs’ possible opponents for divisional round

After the Jacksonville Jaguars’ improbable comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, three possible opponents remain for the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The results of the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game and the Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens game will determine which team is coming to Arrowhead Stadium for the divisional round. They’ll face the lowest remaining seed after the dust has settled from Sunday’s slate of games.

Here’s a quick reminder of what has to occur for the Chiefs to face each of the three possible opponents:

Miami Dolphins

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Down to their third-string quarterback, the Dolphins are rightfully 13.5-point underdogs against the Bills on Sunday. It’s improbable, but should Miami win, they’d be heading to Kansas City for the divisional round because they’re the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

Baltimore Ravens

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens won’t have Lamar Jackson, who hasn’t played a game since Week 13. The Bengals lost to Baltimore in Week 5 with Jackson, but Cincinnati beat the Ravens in Week 18 without him. If the Dolphins lose and Baltimore pulls off an upset, the Chiefs will get the Ravens in Arrowhead in the divisional round as the No. 6 seed.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are the likeliest opponent for the Chiefs in the divisional round after knocking the Chargers out of the wild-card round, even as the No. 4 seed. With backup quarterbacks starting for the Ravens and Dolphins, it’s safe to pencil in Jacksonville for the time being. If both Baltimore and Miami lose, the Jaguars will be heading into K.C. fresh off a massive comeback win.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire