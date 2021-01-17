Chiefs' playoff win over Browns becomes an afterthought due to Patrick Mahomes' concussion

The Kansas City Chiefs won on Sunday and advanced to the AFC championship game. And nobody was talking about that after the game.

Patrick Mahomes, considered by many to be the NFL’s best player, left Sunday’s game with a concussion. He was hit on a called run play and was unsteady as he got up. The Chiefs ruled him out shortly after.

The Chiefs survived, barely, getting past the Browns 22-17 on Sunday. They came up with a few big plays in the fourth quarter, most notably a fourth-down pass from Chad Henne to Tyreek Hill with a little more than a minute to go to advance. Moving on to the AFC championship game is a great accomplishment and would normally be celebrated, but concerns about the franchise quarterback took precedent. The Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills next Sunday with a Super Bowl berth on the line, and all of the focus leading up to the game will be on Mahomes and whether he’ll be cleared to play.

The Chiefs won on Sunday, and it seemed like an afterthought.

Chiefs lose Patrick Mahomes in third quarter

The entire tenor of the game changed when Mahomes suffered a concussion.

The Chiefs ran Mahomes on an option play on third-and-short, despite Mahomes already dealing with a toe injury. Mahomes was dragged down by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson and stayed down. When he got up, he staggered a bit and teammates had to help him stand up. Mahomes went back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion and Chad Henne took over at quarterback.

Henne led a drive for a field goal, but the Browns marched on a long drive for a touchdown right after that. Suddenly the Chiefs, who seemed to be cruising, led just 22-17 with 11:07 to go. Their superstar quarterback was back in the locker room out for the game. There were concerns about Mahomes’ health going forward, and simply beating the Browns to advance.

Henne threw a nice pass to Tyreek Hill that Hill somehow managed to keep from hitting the ground for a 23-yard gain. On third-and-5, Henne made a great throw to Travis Kelce for 24 yards. Henne made a big mistake after that. He lofted up a deep pass and it was picked off in the end zone by safety Karl Joseph. The Browns had the ball, trailing by less than a touchdown.

The Chiefs needed their defense to come up big, and it did. Kansas City got a stop and forced a punt with a little more than four minutes left. Then a swing pass from Henne to running back Darrel Williams for 5 yards on a third-and-4 kept the clock moving. The Browns needed a stop on third-and-14, but Henne took off on a run and dove for the first down, but was inches short of the first down. With less than two minutes left at their own 49, the Chiefs kept their offense on the field four fourth-and-inches, and Tyreek Hill caught a short pass to ice the game. It was a gutsy call by Andy Reid, and the Chiefs made him look smart.

The Browns had a chance to win, and all offseason they’ll think back to one huge momentum turn near the end of the first half.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped up by teammates after getting injured during the second half against the Browns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Browns’ fumble in second quarter looms large

One sequence probably cost the Browns an upset win. Rashard Higgins caught a pass but was hit by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorenson — Sorenson led with his helmet but no penalty was called — and fumbled into the end zone as he reached out for the goal line. The Chiefs got the ball on a touchback, which was a brutal blow for the Browns. Cleveland could have run some time and perhaps scored a touchdown to cut Kansas City’s lead to 16-10. They got the ball first in the second half too. Instead it was Kansas City’s ball and with 1:34 left, the Chiefs drove for a field goal and a 19-3 halftime lead.

It wasn’t exactly Earnest Byner’s fumble or Red Right 88, but it will go alongside the devastating playoff miscues in Browns history.

That wasn’t the Browns’ only mistake. Nick Chubb dropped multiple passes. Baker Mayfield threw an interception to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to start the second half. Cleveland couldn’t run the ball in the first half and didn’t do much to stop Mahomes in the passing game before he left with an injury. Letting Henne pick up 13 yards on third-and-14 was bad. Still, Higgins’ fumble was by far the biggest error in a winnable game.

The Chiefs will take the win and move on. Not that the win was the focus after the game.

