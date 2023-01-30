Chiefs players give trash-talking Bengals cornerback Eli Apple taste of own medicine

After the Bengals beat the Chiefs in last year’s AFC Championship Game, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took to social media to celebrate

Apple roasted then-KC wide receiver Tyreek Hill, calling him a baby and saying he’d get Super Bowl tickets for Hill and Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman.

Apple kept it up after this year’s AFC Divisional game at Buffalo, trolling Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs with a Cancun reference, then telling Shaq Lawson to enjoy Mexico.

Following the Chiefs’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati on Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Apple was the target of the same trash-talking from KC players.

This is from Brittany Mahomes, Patrick’s wife:

Safety Juan Thornhill, shared the same thing on Twitter:

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders “cautioned” Apple and Mike Hilton, who coined the much-discussed “Burrowhead” term, that things could get ugly for them. Saunders also mentioned the cigar-smoking Joe Burrow.

And in the Chiefs’ postgame celebration in the locker room, safety Juan Thornhill shared a live video on his Instagram Story that included a shot at Apple. Be warned, there is cursing in the full video:

“Eli Apple, I’m (going to) smoke one for you,” said Thornhill in the video while holding up a cigar. “We gonna smoke one for y’all.”