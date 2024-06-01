Chiefs players, staff share behind-scenes photos from team’s White House trip

Visiting the White House has become such a regular occurrence for the Chiefs that quarterback Patrick Mahomes played tour guide on Friday.

That doesn’t mean Mahomes didn’t relish the experience of the visit to Washington D.C. Like some of his teammates, Mahomes posted photos of the trip to the White House on social media.

Pictures and videos from Chiefs players and staff members gave fans an inside look at what they saw and did, beyond the public ceremony that included tight end Travis Kelce’s address to the nation.

Here is what was shared on X and Instagram from members of the Chiefs.

Assistant equipment manager Cale Kirby posted a number of photos to Instagram, including a look at what the players ate (scroll through the pictures).

Rob Albernio Jr., the Chiefs’ vice president of content and production, put these photos on X.

What. A. Day.



It’s a total gift to a be part of this organization.



pic.twitter.com/5SrRG8rjaO — Robert G. Alberino Jr (@Robertalberino) May 31, 2024

Wide receiver Rashee Rice posted these pics on X.

This photo shows coach Andy Reid, Mahomes and Kelce in the Oval Office.

Hey @hbtCHIEFS my aunt’s friend’s niece works for the @Chiefs and went with them to their recent White House visit. She got a picture with @PatrickMahomes @tkelce and Andy Reid there! #ChiefsKingdom @thekyliewinfrey pic.twitter.com/JvMstPC12m — Zander Sahlia (@WxAndMovies) June 1, 2024

Mahomes shared these pictures on his Instagram story.

The Chiefs had some nice photos of the players and coaches on Instagram (scroll through them).

And this was a fun video of Chiefs defensive back Joshua Williams.

Kirby also posted this video from the White House as he talked about the Chiefs’ new training-camp caps.