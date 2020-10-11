Chiefs players send prayers to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after gruesome injury

The Dallas Cowboys were already having a difficult season and it just got a whole lot tougher.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the course of their Week 5 win against the New York Giants. He was carted off of the field, holding back tears after suffering the apparent injury. Multiple reports confirmed that Prescott was headed to the hospital and was set to have surgery on his right ankle immediately.

Armani Watts and Taco Charlton were among the players to tweet out their prayers for Dak, offering him support.

Juan Thornhill, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2019, sent his prayers to Prescott. He knows all too well how tough it is to come back from a bad injury.

Chiefs rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire referred to Prescott as his “big bro” as he sent prayers to the injured Cowboys quarterback.

Injuries are an unfortunate reality of playing a contact sport. Still, it never gets any easier as a player to see one of the stars of the game, a fellow player and friend suffer a serious injury.