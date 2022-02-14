Chiefs players rip Bengals CB Eli Apple after Super Bowl loss

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Bengals CB Eli Apple was posterized by Rams WR Cooper Kupp in what would be the game-winning score.

It was a moment of sweet vengeance because Apple wasn’t exactly the most humble player in victory. After the Bengals win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, Apple ran his mouth to Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman on Twitter and really continued to do so in the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

He first announced that he’d hook Hill and Hardman both up with tickets to the Super Bowl.

Apple even called Hill a “baby.”

Well, Apple made his bed and now he’s got to sleep in it. After he gave up the touchdown and the game went final, several Chiefs players chimed in on Twitter.

Hill was the first to comment, shooting off a tweet immediately after the score.

Hardman sought to remind the Bengals’ cornerback that he was responsible for giving up the game-winning score.

He also had to show off a piece of hardware — one that Apple won’t be getting any time soon.

Khalen Saunders got in on the Super Bowl ring action too.

Apple set himself up for this type of response and it’s not just coming from Chiefs players, it’s coming from across the league. The lesson to be learned here: Stay humble until the job is finished.

