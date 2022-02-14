Chiefs players rip Bengals CB Eli Apple after Super Bowl loss

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Bengals CB Eli Apple was posterized by Rams WR Cooper Kupp in what would be the game-winning score.

It was a moment of sweet vengeance because Apple wasn’t exactly the most humble player in victory. After the Bengals win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, Apple ran his mouth to Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman on Twitter and really continued to do so in the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

He first announced that he’d hook Hill and Hardman both up with tickets to the Super Bowl.

Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 31, 2022

Apple even called Hill a “baby.”

Well, Apple made his bed and now he’s got to sleep in it. After he gave up the touchdown and the game went final, several Chiefs players chimed in on Twitter.

Hill was the first to comment, shooting off a tweet immediately after the score.

Got heeee😂😂😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2022

Hardman sought to remind the Bengals’ cornerback that he was responsible for giving up the game-winning score.

@EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

He also had to show off a piece of hardware — one that Apple won’t be getting any time soon.

@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

Khalen Saunders got in on the Super Bowl ring action too.

All we saying is stay humble lil homie. Also enjoy ya consolation prize. (*which we also have one of.) 😉 @ the bros drop y’all ring pics/vids ⁦ pic.twitter.com/2vGww5Lr8U — Sir Bink Wilfork-Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) February 14, 2022

Apple set himself up for this type of response and it’s not just coming from Chiefs players, it’s coming from across the league. The lesson to be learned here: Stay humble until the job is finished.

