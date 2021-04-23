Chiefs players react to trade for Ravens LT Orlando Brown Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new player inbound after trading to acquire Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on Friday. The 24-year-old was clearly brought in to be the teams’ starting left tackle, filling the most glaring hole on the roster ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. Several members of the team took to Twitter to react to the news of the trade shortly after it was first reported. It’s safe to say that this is a widely approved move in the locker room from both offensive and defensive players alike.

Here’s a quick look at some of the reactions:

DT Chris Jones

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

https://twitter.com/StoneColdJones/status/1385671161523146759 Jones was the first player to react to the news of this trade. He's clearly very excited to see Brown heading to Kansas City to protect his quarterback.

OL Kyle Long

AP Photo/Tom Gannam

https://twitter.com/Ky1eLong/status/1385671660615847937 Long, one of Brown's new teammates on the offensive line was elated by the news. It would appear that he has a pretty good reputation amongst the fraternity of offensive linemen in the league.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

https://twitter.com/Clydro_22/status/1385672046592602122 Edwards-Helaire figures to be one of the main benefactors of this trade, so it's easy to understand his excitement. Brown excels as a run-blocker, which should open up some concepts that weren't available to the Chiefs last season.

RB Darwin Thompson

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

https://twitter.com/DTRAINN5/status/1385672381474160647 Thompson is in a similar situation as Edwards-Helaire, albeit to a lesser extent. I can only guess what his emoji's mean, but their proximity to the trade announcement gives me the feeling that he's excited about his new teammate.

QB Patrick Mahomes

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes/status/1385689196942315526 Without reading into the emoji's too much, I think it's safe to say that Patrick Mahomes is happy about the trade for Brown and his rebuilt offensive line as a whole. With some better injury luck, he won't have to worry about running for his life in the Super Bowl or otherwise ever again.

