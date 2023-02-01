Chiefs players react to Tom Brady’s retirement. . . again

A year to the day that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his first retirement, he’s now announced that he’s retiring and in his words, “for good.” Brady is set to retire after 23 seasons of NFL play, spending the past three seasons in Tampa and two decades with the New England Patriots. He’s the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, walking away from the game with 251 regular season wins, 35 playoff wins, seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs and three league MVPs.

Several Kansas City Chiefs players took to Twitter to react to the news of Brady’s latest retirement, showering the legendary quarterback with praise. Check it out:

Patrick Maomes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last time around, Mahomes only used one goat emoji. These two have some history on the gridiron and off of it with Brady constantly encouraging Mahomes.

Khalen Saunders

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Brady’s retirement message was an emotional one and Saunders felt it. He thanked him for everything he did for the game.

Damn why this mf got me feeling emotional this morning 😭 The 🐐 Thank you https://t.co/NqfnAMWjdL — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) February 1, 2023

Justin Reid

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Reid congratulated Brady on his retirement. He also had one request for Brady, now that he’s set to begin a career in broadcasting on FOX.

What a legend. Congrats on the retirement brother, can’t wait to see what’s in store for you next! Go easy on us in the broadcast booth 😂 https://t.co/9vxi6UgNu3 — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire