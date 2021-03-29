Chiefs players react to signing of former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new player inbound after agreeing to terms with former Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed on Sunday. The 28-year-old figures to be a key piece of the Chiefs’ pass rush during the 2021 NFL season. Several members of the team took to Twitter to react to the news of the signing shortly after it was reported. It’s safe to say that this signing has the approval of both offensive and defensive players alike.

Chris Jones

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/StoneColdJones/status/1376325441057927169 Jones and Reed are about to become running mates on the defensive line. On downs where they're both lined up on the interior, they're going to be very difficult to manage. Offensive line coaches will likely seek to double-team Jones, leaving Reed free to beat a 1-on-1 situation. As Jones implies, there's potential for this to be "something special."

Patrick Mahomes

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes/status/1376325777646571520 Mahomes has reacted to basically every free-agent signing by the Chiefs so far. He was especially excited for the additions of Joe Thuney and Kyle Long because those two will be tasked with protecting him. Still, he's all smiles when it comes to the team adding to the defensive side of the ball.

Taco Charlton

Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA

https://twitter.com/TheSupremeTaco/status/1376362841125625862 Frank Clark seems to be the top recruiter on the defensive side of the ball for Kansas City. He brought Taco Charlton to the team a year ago. Now, Charlton seems to suggest that Clark played a big role in bringing his former Seahawks teammate to the Chiefs. The selling point was probably the ability to match his career-high production from the 2018 NFL season while playing next to Clark (again) and Chris Jones.

