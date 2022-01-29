Chiefs players react to news of Tom Brady’s retirement
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tom BradyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is set to retire after 22 seasons of NFL play. After two seasons in Tampa and two decades with the New England Patriots, the most accomplished QB in NFL history is hanging up his cleats. He’ll walk away from the game with 243 career wins, 35 playoff wins, seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs and three League MVPs.
Several Kansas City Chiefs players took to Twitter to react to the news of Brady’s retirement, and they all had very similar reactions. Check it out:
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
From one GOAT to another. These two had some memorable battles in their short time shared on the gridiron.
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 29, 2022
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Hill throwing up the deuces for Brady (respectfully).
TB12 🐐
— Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 29, 2022
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Jones and Brady got well-acquainted.
TB12 🐐
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) January 29, 2022
AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Thornhill got a chance to play against a legend.
Legend🐐 https://t.co/6loy3Sbujn
— The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) January 29, 2022
Daurice Fountain
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
What more needs to be said.
— Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) January 29, 2022
1
1