Chiefs players react to news of Tom Brady’s retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is set to retire after 22 seasons of NFL play. After two seasons in Tampa and two decades with the New England Patriots, the most accomplished QB in NFL history is hanging up his cleats. He’ll walk away from the game with 243 career wins, 35 playoff wins, seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs and three League MVPs.

Several Kansas City Chiefs players took to Twitter to react to the news of Brady’s retirement, and they all had very similar reactions. Check it out:

Patrick Mahomes

From one GOAT to another. These two had some memorable battles in their short time shared on the gridiron.

Tyreek Hill

Hill throwing up the deuces for Brady (respectfully).

TB12 🐐 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 29, 2022

Chris Jones

Jones and Brady got well-acquainted.

TB12 🐐 — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) January 29, 2022

Juan Thornhill

Thornhill got a chance to play against a legend.

Daurice Fountain

What more needs to be said.

