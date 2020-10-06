Chiefs players react to 4-0 start, win over Patriots in Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs notched their fourth win of the 2020 NFL season in Week 4 with a 26-10 victory over the New England Patriots. It made them the first team in NFL history to start four consecutive seasons with a 4-0 record.

This team is no stranger to success after winning Super Bowl LIV just a season ago, but they’ve treated this new season and each week as a clean slate. It’s a strategy that has helped them get over the hump and win in four very different games this season.

A number of players took to Twitter following this Week 4 game to react to their latest success. That includes a few players who didn’t participate in the game.





Standout rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed is on injured reserve, but you can bet that he was rooting on his teammates in this one. The talented secondary group stepped up in his absence, intercepting the ball three times in the game.

And Our DBs really like THAT! — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) October 6, 2020





It was such a performance that it impressed newcomer Taco Charlton, who recorded his second sack and first forced fumble with the Chiefs.





Chris Jones saw the defensive line group step up in his absence, notching two sacks on the day. Sack Nation thrived without their leader on the field.





After the game, Tyrann Mathieu gave his best Bill Belichick impression. The Chiefs are “On to Cincinnati” if you will.

A win is a win! How bout that defense tho! #4-0 #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 6, 2020





Patrick Mahomes, who was very critical of his own play after the game, had high praise for the defensive performance that helped put this game away.

Moms still called to tell me she’s proud of me🖤🖤 — Mike Danna (@M_Danna4) October 6, 2020





Rookie DE Mike Danna, who left the game with a hamstring injury, got a nice note from his mother. Even though he didn’t finish the game, he’s still got a proud mom.

Woke up 4-0. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2020





Everyone in the Chiefs Kingdom woke up 4-0 and there’s no better way to start the season.