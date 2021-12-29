Chiefs players pay tribute to legendary NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden

The sudden loss of John Madden on Tuesday shocked the NFL community, with many taking to social media in an outpouring of respect for one of the league’s most beloved characters. Madden’s fingerprints are all over the modern game of football, and his name is among the sport’s most iconic touchstones recognizable to multiple generations of fans.

Some remember him best as a coach of the Oakland Raiders from the late-60s to late-70s, others as one of the most recognizable voices ever to grace the broadcasting booth, one that he so capably manned with Pat Summerall and Al Michaels for nearly 40 years.

His eponymous video game franchise made Madden a staple of every fan’s childhood since the 90s and did more to grow the sport than any other single factor ever could. The incalculable loss of such a titan has echoed around the league in the wake of the news of his death, with several Chiefs players of past and present commenting on his death after the news broke.

Here are some of the tributes that were posted to Twitter following the NFL’s announcement of Madden’s death:

Patrick Mahomes

Rest In Peace to a Legend! Prayers to the Madden Family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4zvhu5vEUd — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 29, 2021

Kansas City’s quarterback gave his well-wishes to the Madden family when he heard the news, calling him a legend in response to the NFL’s official announcement. The MVP has been on the cover of two separate editions of the Madden franchise over the past three years and owes much of his popularity to his inclusion as one of the signature players in the game in its recent iterations.

Tyrann Mathieu

RIP TO JOHN MADDEN! 💔 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 29, 2021

The Chiefs’ All-Pro safety also took to social media to express his heartbreak over the shocking news.

Cornell Powell

RIP JOHN MADDEN 🥺 — Cornell Powell (@CornellPowell14) December 29, 2021

Rookie Cornell Powell expressed his sadness over the loss of Madden in a tweet of his own that shared Mathieu’s sentiment.

Jeff Allen

R.I.P to John Madden, literally changed the game 🙏🏽 — Jeffstradamus (@JeffAllen71) December 29, 2021

Former Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen also noted Madden’s impact on the game of football, saying that he changed the sport for the better in his tribute to the late visionary on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

