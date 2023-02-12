Chiefs players Nick Allegretti, Mecole Hardman prepare to welcome Super Bowl babies

Just playing in the big game is already memorable enough, but two members of the Kansas City Chiefs will have even more reason to remember this Super Bowl Sunday.

While he was busy preparing to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti learned his wife Christina went into labor and delivered healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

There’s already one winner on Super Bowl Sunday: #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel lobby with Christina and her family. Two new members of #ChiefsKingdom. pic.twitter.com/vmpioTpq4P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

At about the same time the Allegretti girls were arriving, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was frantically tweeting that his girlfriend Chariah Gordon was also about ready to give birth.

"OMG HER WATER BROKE," Hardman said in a tweet posted at 3:40 a.m. MT.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

There could also be another Super Bowl baby before long on the other sideline.

Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are also expecting a baby. Kelce said they have two doctors with them at the Super Bowl in case she happens to go into labor.

Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti, left, celebrates his touchdown during last year's AFC wild card playoff game against the Steelers.

