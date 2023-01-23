Chiefs players lead the way in PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC teams

The Pro Football Writers of America have revealed the first of their annual on-field awards. Accredited writers covering all 32 NFL teams have voted on the PFWA’s All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC Teams following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season.

A total of four Kansas City Chiefs players made the All-NFL team, which is tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the most by a single team. This comes a season after they had no players make the All-NFL team. They were also well-represented on the All-AFC team, with a total of six players selected, the most by any single AFC team.

Here’s a look at the players who landed on each All-Pro team:

All-NFL and All-AFC: QB Patrick Mahomes

Another sign that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be this year’s MVP winner? The only other time Mahomes was selected for the PFWA All-NFL team was in 2018 when he won his first MVP. This is his third time being selected for the All-AFC team.

All-NFL and All-AFC: TE Travis Kelce

This marked Kelce’s fourth career All-NFL team selection and his fifth All-AFC team selection.

All-NFL and All-AFC: DT Chris Jones

This was Jones’ first time being selected for the All-NFL team, but it’s his fifth time earning a selection for the All-AFC team for the writer’s association.

All-NFL and All-AFC: P Tommy Townsend

This is Townsend’s first career selection for both the All-NFL and All-AFC teams for the PFWA.

All-AFC: C Creed Humphrey

In just his second year as a professional, Humphrey has earned his first career selection for any team for the PFWA.

All-AFC: LG Joe Thuney

This is Thuney’s first time earning honors with the PFWA between his tenure in New England and Kansas City.

