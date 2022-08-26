Chiefs players who helped or hurt their chances for 53-man roster in preseason Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the 2022 NFL preseason with a 17-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

This final exhibition game served as the last opportunity for many players to showcase their talents and put some good snaps on tape for the Chiefs’ coaching staff and scouting staff to evaluate. So who exactly helped and hurt their chances of making the team during the course of this game?

We take a look at seven players down below:

Helped: LB Darius Harris

Harris looked extremely at home playing the MIKE linebacker spot with the second-team defense, even saying that he was “honored” that the team trusts him to lead and play that spot. Against the Packers, Harris had a series of plays where he singlehandedly would’ve ended a drive with back-to-back-to-back tackles if it weren’t for a drive-extending penalty on Chiefs rookie CB Joshua Williams. Between the impressive performance on defense and his utility on special teams, Harris seems to have punched his ticket to the roster.

Hurt: OT Roderick Johnson

On the team’s lone fourth down attempt during the game, Johnson didn’t recognize the protection shift, missing his block entirely and allowing rookie RB Isiah Pacheco to be tackled for a two-yard loss. In the ensuing offensive drive, they moved Prince Tega Wanogho to the left tackle spot and Darian Kinnard over to the right tackle spot. It’s been a pretty dramatic fall from grace for Johnson during the course of the offseason. He earned some reps as the team’s left tackle when Orlando Brown Jr. was still holding out. His recent performance certainly doesn’t help his chances of making the team.

Helped: WR Corey Coleman

Coleman finished the preseason as one of the team’s most positively-graded return specialists per Pro Football Focus, with a kick return average of 30.7 yards and punt return average of 12 yards. His performance in the preseason Week 3 game against the Packers really helped that with a 45-yard kickoff return and three punt returns totaling 47 yards. With few good options at return specialist, this performance could ingratiate Coleman to Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub.

Hurt: LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Carter was embarrassed during the Chiefs’ lone touchdown surrendered against Green Bay. He played on his heels instead of engaging Packers OL Josh Myers head-on, which led to a tough loss for Carter. He let the block come to him and got tossed into the Arrowhead turf as a result. The highlight was not pretty for him:

Impressive TD run by Tyler Goodson. Good elusiveness at the 2nd level pic.twitter.com/hS2gzMdbfS — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 26, 2022

His run defense was particularly bad in this game in general and this play certainly did him no favors when it comes to his chances of making the team.

Helped and hurt: TE Matt Bushman

Bushman mostly helped his chances, but unfortunate injury luck also means his chances have been dashed. By all accounts, the tight end had a breakout performance with three receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns on just three targets. He fractured his clavicle on his final catch of the night, which means he’s unlikely to make the 53-man roster in Kansas City. It’s possible they keep him on the roster to place him on IR and designate him to return later in the season. It’s also possible he’s waived with injury designation before 53-man roster cuts, which could end his season with the team.

Helped: RB Ronald Jones II

Jones had an extremely quiet preseason until he received more opportunities in preseason Week 3. He carried the ball eight times for 49 yards and a team-leading 5.4-yard-per-carry average. He looked the part, running tough downhill during the course of the game. Will it be enough for him to make the 53-man roster? Who knows. I tend to lean toward his lack of special teams play being the biggest detriment to making the roster. No one can say this performance didn’t help his chances, though.

Helped: DE Joshua Kaindoh

Kaindoh had mostly struggled to produce to this point of his career, but he seems to be settling in and getting a bit more comfortable with the scheme. In Week 3 against the Packers, he sacked Danny Etling for a four-yard loss on second down early in the fourth quarter. Green Bay would be forced to punt. He also had three total tackles on the day, including a tackle for loss. A strong performance for a player who is very much on the roster bubble entering final cuts.

