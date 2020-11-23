Chiefs’ Players of the Game in Week 11 vs. Raiders

Perhaps there was no fluke the first time around, the Raiders took the Chiefs right down to the wire. A late fourth-quarter game-winning drive from Patrick Mahomes vaulted the Chiefs to victory over the Raiders 35-31. With a Pittsburgh Steelers win, they remain undefeated and a game ahead of the Chiefs. With six weeks left to play, this could be a photo finish for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Here are our Chiefs’ Players of the Game for the Week 11 victory.

Offensive Player of the Game: TE Travis Kelce

USA TODAY SMG - Coley Cleary

Travis Kelce once again proved how vital he is to this Kansas City offense. He hauled in eight receptions off of 10 targets for 127 yards and caught the game-winning touchdown. The connection between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kecle is undeniable. A big win in the thick of a heated playoff race.

Defensive Player of the Game: LB Willie Gay Jr.

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The first of two rookies to make our list had a good game for the defense. Gay Jr. racked up five total tackles with four of them coming on his own. He has been earning more playing time as of late and seems to be earning the trust of the coaching staff. The latest draft for Brett Veach has hit on a lot of different players so far.

Special Teams Player of the Game: P Tommy Townsend

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

I am so impressed with the play of the Florida rookie over the course of the season for the Chiefs. He only punted twice against the Raiders but each one was a boomer. The longest was a 56-yarder and gave the defense a great chance of making a stop. I don't expect Kansas City to punt often, but when they do, expect good things.